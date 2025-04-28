Canada votes 2025: Albas to take Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna

Photo: Madison Reeve MP Dan Albas is the projected winner of the Okanagan Lake West riding.

UPDATE 9:55 p.m.

Conservative MP Dan Albas will represent Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna in Ottawa, and he's optimistic about what he'll be able to do despite a Liberal minority government being voted in.

"Will I get everything I want? No, but in a minority parliament we should be able to make progress on (some) concerns," Albas said.

"Let's be mindful, the Liberal Party has made huge promises when it comes to things like housing for young people and (doggone) it I'm going to make sure they deliver on some of that. It may not be the way I want but we are going to be demanding some results from this new government."

Albas said going forward, he's intent on helping diversify trade so Canada is less reliant on America and he's hoping to find ways to help relieve the financial pressures on seniors, who are having to make a choice between "heating and eating."

UPDATE 9:15 p.m.

Conservative MP Dan Albas is projected to take the Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna riding.

With 75 of 220 polls accounted for, Albas has 53.3 per cent of the vote.

"It was a very tight vote nationally, and we always knew it was going to be a competitive election ourselves...," Albas said.

"We knocked on more doors than I've ever done in my career, got more lawn signs out and had more meaningful conversations."

To his team of "happy warriors," Albas had high praise.

"This has been one of the best experiences I've ever had," he said.

In 2011, Albas was elected as Member of Parliament in what was then know as Okanagan-Coquihalla. After winning re-election in 2015, 2019 and 2021, Albas is seeking a fifth term in the newly re-drawn Okanagan Lake West South Kelowna riding.

Supporters of Dan Albas are feeling positive about the latest voting numbers.

UPDATE 8:25 p.m.

Supporters of Conservative MP Dan Albas are feeling good about their candidate's chances.

With only 15 of 220 polls reporting, Albas now has 45.5 per cent of the vote, compared to Juliette Sicotte who has 44.8 per cent.

Despite a Liberal minority government being projected, Albas supporters are feeling positive and cheering when they see their local candidate's votes come in.

UPDATE 8 p.m.

Polling stations are slow to report results in the Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna riding, with only seven of 220 accounted for.

With few votes tallied, Liberal candidate Juliette Sicotte is in the lead with 47.8 per cent of the lead, compared to Conservative incumbent Dan Albas having 41 per cent of the vote.

UPDATE 7 p.m.

Polls have closed in the 2025 federal election and results should come in soon.

Supporters are starting to gather at candidate rallying spots, though it will be some time until the results of voters are clear.

Supporters of incumbent candidate Dan Albas have started to gather at a local restaurant, though he's not expected to come out soon.

According to pollsters, Albas is the preferred candidate.

ORIGINAL 4:30 p.m.

Voters will decide who will represent Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna in Monday night's federal election.

Longtime Conservative MP Dan Albas is the incumbent and he's running against Liberal candidate Juliette Sicotte; NDP candidate Harpreet Badohal; Green candidate Louise Lecouffe; People's Party candidate Debbie Robinson and Canadian Future Party candidate Gary Suddard.

Riding boundaries have been redrawn since the last election in 2021 to reflect population growth, and voters in showed up in large numbers during the advance polls.

There were 29,483 votes cast in the newly named Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna riding.

What that means for election night remains to be seen.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.