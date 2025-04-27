Central Okanagan search crews spent Saturday night looking for missing boy in West Kelowna

Photo: COSAR COSAR volunteers prepare for search for missing boy Saturday night near Mount Boucherie.

Search crews had a successful end to an overnight search for a missing child in West Kelowna.

At about 10 p.m., Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were called to the Mount Boucherie area to help search for a missing child, who's under 10 years old.

After the boy's family were unable to find him, 22 COSAR members, including the e-bike, K9 and drone teams, responded to the area.

The teams searched the area for several hours, until the child was safely returned home in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Early reports indicated the boy had gone missing near a creek in the area, and search crews noticed the local creeks are rising and moving fast.

“COSAR reminds everyone to stay clear of creeks and rivers as runoff season begin,” COSAR posted to Facebook.