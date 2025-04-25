West Kelowna Fire Department tackling fire in Upper Glenrosa on Friday night

Contributed Tye Brash

The West Kelowna Fire Department is on scene of a fire spreading in the trees in the Upper Glenrosa area on Friday night.

Tye Brash told Castanet News he was in the area with his daughter when they spotted it, at around 8:26 p.m. at the end of Carre Road.

"We called the fire department and they had crews up here right away," he said over email. "I strongly believe the crew of fire fighters that are up there will be able to shut it down."

Castanet has reached out to the fire department for more details and will update the story when more information becomes known.