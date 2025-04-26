Small wildfire near West Kelowna believed to be human caused

Contributed Tye Brash

UPDATE: 7:55 a.m.

Firefighters with the BC Wildfire Service and West Kelowna Fire Rescue continue to work to extinguish the fire burning in West Kelowna's Upper Glenrosa area Saturday morning.

In a brief morning update, WKFR chief Jason Brolund says his crews are working alongside the province's wildfire crews at the end of Carre Road.

"We will be working together today to contain and suppress the fire, which appears to be as a result of open burning piles that spread away from their original size," Brolund said.

UPDATE: 7 a.m.

The fire burning in the Upper Glenrosa area Friday night was still considered "out of control" as of midnight, but it's not yet clear if crews continued fighting the fire through the night.

According to the BC Wildfire Service's latest update, just before midnight, the fire was burning an area of about 0.1 hectares in size.

While West Kelowna Fire Rescue initially responded to the fire, burning in the trees c, BC Wildfire Service crews are believed to have taken over the response.

It's not yet clear if firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, and Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available,

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is suspected to be human caused.

ORIGINAL: 10:20 p.m.

The West Kelowna Fire Department is on scene of a fire spreading in the trees in the Upper Glenrosa area on Friday night.

Tye Brash told Castanet News he was in the area with his daughter when they spotted it, at around 8:26 p.m. at the end of Carre Road.

"We called the fire department and they had crews up here right away," he said over email. "I strongly believe the crew of fire fighters that are up there will be able to shut it down."

Castanet has reached out to the fire department for more details and will update the story when more information becomes known.