Body of missing man recovered from Okanagan Lake following landslide

Photo: COSAR West Kelowna RCMP at the slide site on April 8th

After weeks of intensive search efforts, the body of a 64-year-old man who went missing earlier this month has been recovered from Okanagan Lake.

The West Kelowna RCMP, working alongside the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), located and recovered the man on April 23.

He had been missing since April 1, when a landslide on Westside Road pushed his vehicle into the lake.

The slide occurred following heavy rainfall, when water and debris released down the mountain side, cutting a channel in the slope and roadway.

On April 8th, COSAR said volunteers managed to recover a boot, truck parts, propane canisters and a hot tub cover.

Despite recovering the man’s body, teams have not yet been able to retrieve the vehicle from the lake due to challenging conditions.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of this man and will continue to offer any support services they may require,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

The identity of the man has not been released.