258738
258692
West Kelowna News  

Body of missing man recovered from Okanagan Lake following landslide

Body recovered from lake

- | Story: 546516

After weeks of intensive search efforts, the body of a 64-year-old man who went missing earlier this month has been recovered from Okanagan Lake.

The West Kelowna RCMP, working alongside the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), located and recovered the man on April 23.

He had been missing since April 1, when a landslide on Westside Road pushed his vehicle into the lake.

The slide occurred following heavy rainfall, when water and debris released down the mountain side, cutting a channel in the slope and roadway.

On April 8th, COSAR said volunteers managed to recover a boot, truck parts, propane canisters and a hot tub cover.

Despite recovering the man’s body, teams have not yet been able to retrieve the vehicle from the lake due to challenging conditions.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of this man and will continue to offer any support services they may require,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More West Kelowna News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
244599


258122


Real Estate
5083875
4630 Ponderosa Drive #112
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$515,000
more details


259944




Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet

Duke
Duke Kelowna BC SPCA >




257959


TheTango.net
Random facts

Random facts

Galleries | April 24, 2025

Robert Irwin DWTS

Showbiz | April 24, 2025

Optical illusion

Must Watch | April 24, 2025

Dad saves the day

Must Watch | April 24, 2025

Incredible cakes

Galleries | April 24, 2025


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Visit Westside
Okanagan Regional Library
256967