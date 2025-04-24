Rock the Ridge returns to West Kelowna on May 31

Photo: Contributed Rock the Ridge, an outdoor music festival in West Kelowna, will take place May 31.

Rock the Ridge, an outdoor music festival in West Kelowna, is back on Saturday, May 31, bringing together local music, food, and community spirit — all in support of maternal mental health.

The all-ages event at a property on Preston Road in Glenrosa includes local musicians, a craft beer garden, and a meaningful cause — all proceeds support Beyond the Blues, a postpartum mental health program from The Bridge Youth & Family Services.

“Rock the Ridge is where community and music meet with purpose,” said property owner and co-organizer Mike Aussant. “We created this event to celebrate local talent, but also to give back in a meaningful way.”

Festival gates open at 12 p.m., with music starting at 1 p.m. and running until 8:30 p.m. Artists include James Hay Blues Band, Dan Tait, Shalisa, Neveah Dyson, Bran Sanders, Taylor Van Zant, Michael Stanley Edward, Cole Blakely, and Take the Car Swimming.

Guests can enjoy food trucks and locally brewed beers from Unleashed Brewing in a licensed beer garden. A shuttle service will run between Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lakeview Heights to make attending easy and safe.

Beyond the music and fun, the festival aims to uplift families in need. Funds raised will benefit Beyond the Blues, which supports new mothers experiencing postpartum depression and anxiety.

“We wanted this festival to be more than a party,” said co-organizer Patrick Spinks.

“Supporting families through Beyond the Blues feels like a direct way we can lift up our community through music.”

Tickets are available now at www.RockTheRidgeKelowna.com, with early bird pricing until April 30. Shuttle passes can also be booked during checkout.

The Bridge Youth & Family Services provides mental health, wellness, and addiction support across all life stages, with a focus on building connected, resilient communities.