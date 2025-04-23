Some Central Okanagan homeowners offered FireSmart grants

Photo: RDCO FireSmart rebates and actions in Central Okanagan create safer neighbourhoods.

As temperatures rise wildfire concerns in British Columbia are also simmering.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has announced details of its 2025 FireSmart program, aimed at encouraging community members to adopt FireSmart practices around their homes.

The RDCO offers FireSmart rebates of up to $1,000, which can be used to cover 50 per cent of labour and supply costs for property owners in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West Electoral Areas.

“Proactive steps can reduce costs for property owners through these rebates and help protect their properties," said Adam Skrinnikoff, RDCO FireSmart coordinator.

"The good work of previous FireSmart activities has shown the importance of these practices, and we look forward to supporting future clean-ups and community efforts.”

The RDCO manages the FireSmart program within its unincorporated communities. West Kelowna offers similar grants, but details for this year have not been released yet.

Skrinnikoff says the communities of Traders Cove, Pine Point, Wilson’s Landing and Westside Place achieved FireSmart status this year, and Shelter Cove has maintained its status for the second year.

Upcoming FireSmart events

Wilson’s Landing FireSmart Community Clean-up is taking place May 3 and 4. In order to accommodate the weekend clean-up activities, the Trader’s Cove Transfer Station will expand its hours of operations those days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and include an additional yard waste bin.

Other upcoming RDCO FireSmart events include May 19 in Shelter Cove and June 15 in Joe Rich.

FireSmart practices include—replacing combustible roofing and siding materials, cleaning gutters, removing cedars and juniper hedges and maintaining safe tree branch height, is proven to help reduce fire hazards.

For more information or to get started residents click here to learn more about the FireSmart program and schedule a free personalized property assessment.