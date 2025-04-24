Human-bear conflict is back on the menu in West Kelowna

Photo: Facebook BC Conservation set bear trap in West Kelowna neighbourhood on Yorkton Road.

Human-bear conflict has reared its head again in a West Kelowna neighbourhood.

The BC Conservation Officer Service has set up a live bear trap along Yorkton Road in Glenrosa after they received multiple reports over recent months about a black bear getting into garbage in the area.

David Karn, Ministry of Environment and Parks spokesperson, says the bear has been repeatedly accessing garbage and non-natural food sources and is becoming comfortable in the presence of people.

"Many reports occurred in residential areas, including near a school and camp," he said.

West Kelowna resident Carmen Harris wants her neighbours to be more bear aware and follow city bylaws by not putting their garbage or recycling out until the morning of pick-up.

"Please store your garbage and recycle carts in your garage. This single change will make an enormous difference in our successful cohabitation with bears," Harris said in a social media post.

Last fall, the Rose Valley neighbourhood saw a sow and two cubs put down, something that is hoped will be avoided in Glenrosa.

Due to public safety concerns, conservation officers have already taken enforcement action, including issuing dangerous wildlife protection orders.

"The COS also continues to work collaboratively with communities, organizations and the public to increase awareness and education around the importance of attractant management," Karn says.

For more information and tips to prevent human-wildlife conflicts click here.