West Kelowna fire hall project in better financial shape despite report

Photo: Cindy White - file Site of new Lakeview Heights fire hall

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund says construction of the new Lakeview Heights fire hall is in a healthy position despite financial numbers contained within an update provided to city council Tuesday.

Of particular concern to council was a significant drop in the project’s contingency budget from $300,000 to $48,000.

“Given our contingency is reduced to $48,000 and we are still managing 19 cash allowances, that doesn’t give us a lot of room,” said Coun. Stephen Johnston.

“I struggle to understand how we are going to remain on budget with such an outstanding balance and such a low contingency.”

Brolund countered the concern saying the city has been “very conservative” in its forecasting of the cost to complete the project.

“We have been very conservative in what that cost to complete will be,” said Brolund, who admitted the contingency is actually higher now than when the update was written at the end of March due to favourable pricing and previous design decisions.

“That 19 outstanding number is a lot lower and that contingency is around $130,000.

“Fluctuations are based on the quotes that have come in.”

Brolund says a large portion of the contingency went to satisfy a new WorksafeBC regulation requiring hot running water and flush toilets on every construction site and a decision to bury hydro lines running in front of the new fire hall.

Coun. Rick de Jong said he was pleased with the overall look and design of the building but had one simple request.

“Pretty please, pretty please, pretty please, on time and on budget. It’s really important with our past challenges that this project gets delivered on time, on budget,” said de Jong.

“We need to show this community we can do that.”