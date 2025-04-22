Crash on West Kelowna's Bridge Hill now cleared

Photo: Contributed A crash blocks the eastbound lanes of Highway 97 between West Kelowna and Kelowna.

UPDATE 6 p.m.

The crash has now been cleared and traffic is flowing.

Drivers can still expect delays while the backlog clears.

ORIGINAL 4 p.m.

Be prepared for a long commute if you’re travelling to Kelowna from West Kelowna.

A Castanet reader shared a photo of a crash blocking the eastbound lanes of Highway 97 approaching the Bennett Bridge.

Debris was scattered across all lanes, and a car with front-end damage was blocking the inside lane near the Okanagan Lake Shopping Centre.

A witness says the car involved was hauling a trailer. They also report "extreme highway congestion" due to the collision.

Westbound traffic is not impacted.