Crash blocking eastbound lanes of Bridge Hill coming into Kelowna

Photo: Contributed
A crash blocks the eastbound lanes of Highway 97 between West Kelowna and Kelowna.
Be prepared for a long commute if you’re travelling to Kelowna from West Kelowna.
A Castanet reader shared a photo of a crash blocking the eastbound lanes of Highway 97 approaching the Bennett Bridge.
Debris was scattered across all lanes, and a car with front-end damage was blocking the inside lane near the Okanagan Lake Shopping Centre.
A witness says the car involved was hauling a trail. They also report "extreme highway congestion" due to the collision.
Westbound traffic is not impacted.