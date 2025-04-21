Snoop Dogg shares West Kelowna golf fight on Instagram

Photo: Jennifer Pont A fight broke out during a Monday round of golf at Two Eagles Golf Course in West Kelowna on April 14, 2025.

The video has already gone viral, but now it’s getting celebrity attention.

Snoop Dogg recently shared footage of a fight that broke out between two players at Two Eagles Golf Course in West Kelowna, with the caption, “When the group in front won’t let you play through” and “wait for it”.

Snoop’s post has garnered over 66,000 likes and 6,000 comments.

Among the comments, “How are you this angry playing golf”, “Stay away from the tennis court. They may have a shootout” and “Is this the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm?”

Several people also joked about the woman who took the video telling her partner Justin to “de-escalate” the situation and her later comment to “take it down a notch. We gotta play through”.

"I've been taking some heat, and validly so," said Jennifer Pont, who taped the encounter for evidence purposes because it looked like it would escalate, and it did.

Snoop Dogg joins the likes of TMZ and The U.K. Sun in sharing the video.

"The fact that it's been splashed all over the universe... is very surprising," Pont said.

Rob Gibson