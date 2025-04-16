Candidates for Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna riding speak issues at forum

UPDATE: 7:55 p.m.

Three of the six candidates running in the Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna riding attended the Greater Westside Board of Trade all-candidates forum Wednesday evening.

Conservative Party incumbent Dan Albas, NDP candidate Harpreet Badohal and Liberal Party candidate Juliette Sicotte all answered a number of questions, which were posed by Board of trade president Bryan Fitzpatrick.

Topics included housing, crime, homelessness, healthcare services, interprovincial trade barriers, tariffs, immigration and public transportation. The candidates were limited to one-minute answers to the questions.

Throughout the hour and a half event, Albas criticized the governing Liberal Party's record on crime, increasing housing costs and immigration.

He also said the federal government needs to hold the provinces to account when it comes to what's being done with federal mental healthcare funds.

“Are we getting full value for [the] money, is the province doing its full job?” Albas said. “

Badohal repeatedly hit at Albas' Conservative Party, warning those in attendance that Harper-era “austerity measures” are not the answer for the problems of the future.

Badohal was able to speak from experience when asked about his stance on transferring credentials from other countries for immigrants coming to Canada. Badohal, who immigrated from India in 2006, said it took him six years to get into Canada in the early days of the Harper government.

He had a masters degree in biology when he arrived from India, but was forced to work as a farm labourer and pizza delivery driver upon his arrival. He went on to receive another masters degree from UBC and now works as a registered occupational and environmental health professional.

Sicotte and Badohal both spoke about their interest in light rail through the Central Okanagan as an answer to the congestion problems on local roads.

And all three candidates talked a big game about standing up to the Americans in the form of reciprocal tariffs, with Sicotte advocating for “force against force” and Albas adding that diversifying Canada's trade will “show the Americans we don't need them.”

Placards were placed on the table at the forum for Louise Lecouffe of the Green Party, Debbie Robinson of the People’s Party and Gary Suddard of the Canadian Future Party but these candidates did not attend.

UPDATE: 6:10 p.m.

The forum is scheduled to run until 7:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 5:50 p.m.

The Greater Westside Board of Trade is hosting an all-candidates meeting for the Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna riding Wednesday evening.

The event is taking place at Emmanuel Church on West Kelowna's Hebert Road, and is expected to feature incumbent Dan Albas (Conservatives), Harpreet Badohal (NDP), Louise Lecouffe (Green), Debra Robinson (People’s Party) and Juliette Sicotte (Liberal).

The forum is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and Castanet will be live-streaming the event for those unable to attend in person.

The federal election takes place on Monday, April 28.