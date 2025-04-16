Candidates for Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna riding participate in forum

UPDATE: 6:10 p.m.

While all six candidates running in the Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna riding were invited to the Greater Westside Board of Trade all-candidates forum Wednesday evening, only three showed up.

The forum, which kicked off at 6 p.m. at West Kelowna's Emmanuel Church, has been attended by Conservative Party incumbent Dan Albas, NDP candidate Harpreet Badohal and Liberal Party candidate Juliette Sicotte.

While placards for Louise Lecouffe of the Green Party, Debbie Robinson of the People’s Party and Gary Suddard of the Canadian Future Party are on the table at the forum, they are not in attendance.

The forum is scheduled to run until 7:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 5:50 p.m.

The Greater Westside Board of Trade is hosting an all-candidates meeting for the Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna riding Wednesday evening.

The event is taking place at Emmanuel Church on West Kelowna's Hebert Road, and is expected to feature incumbent Dan Albas (Conservatives), Harpreet Badohal (NDP), Louise Lecouffe (Green), Debra Robinson (People’s Party) and Juliette Sicotte (Liberal).

The forum is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and Castanet will be live-streaming the event for those unable to attend in person.

The federal election takes place on Monday, April 28.