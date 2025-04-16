257979
West Kelowna  

Candidates for Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna riding participate in forum

West K all-candidates forum

- | Story: 545036

UPDATE: 6:10 p.m.

While all six candidates running in the Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna riding were invited to the Greater Westside Board of Trade all-candidates forum Wednesday evening, only three showed up.

The forum, which kicked off at 6 p.m. at West Kelowna's Emmanuel Church, has been attended by Conservative Party incumbent Dan Albas, NDP candidate Harpreet Badohal and Liberal Party candidate Juliette Sicotte.

While placards for Louise Lecouffe of the Green Party, Debbie Robinson of the People’s Party and Gary Suddard of the Canadian Future Party are on the table at the forum, they are not in attendance.

The forum is scheduled to run until 7:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 5:50 p.m.

The Greater Westside Board of Trade is hosting an all-candidates meeting for the Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna riding Wednesday evening.

The event is taking place at Emmanuel Church on West Kelowna's Hebert Road, and is expected to feature incumbent Dan Albas (Conservatives), Harpreet Badohal (NDP), Louise Lecouffe (Green), Debra Robinson (People’s Party) and Juliette Sicotte (Liberal).

The forum is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and Castanet will be live-streaming the event for those unable to attend in person.

The federal election takes place on Monday, April 28.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More West Kelowna News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
244598


255736


Real Estate
5130287
1422 Bankhead Crescent
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$900,000
more details




250681


Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet

Peaches
Peaches Kelowna BC SPCA >




255020


TheTango.net
'Diddy' pleads not guilty

'Diddy' pleads not guilty

Showbiz | April 16, 2025

Cutest pep talk

Must Watch | April 16, 2025

Strike!

Must Watch | April 16, 2025

Bride saves the speech

Must Watch | April 16, 2025

Mid-week memes- April 16, 2025

Galleries | April 16, 2025


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Visit Westside
Okanagan Regional Library
260285