Fairway fisticuffs in West Kelowna gains international attention, condemnation

Photo: Contributed A fist fight in West Kelowna has gained international attention.

A fist fight on a West Kelowna golf course is an international knock-out but those closest to the scene are concerned about its lasting effects.

Video of now-infamous fight at Two Eagles Golf Course in West Kelowna has been picked up by numerous news organizations across Canada, golfing publications and now it's on the U.S. entertainment site TMZ.

The viral sensation and the behaviour at the heart of it all has, as expected, resulted in some repercussions.

Two Eagles is an Indigenous-owned course and Grand Chief Ronald Derrickson said that this is the first incident of this kind in 20 years and will dealt with the utmost severity. A full report from the RCMP is being requested.

"In acknowledgement of the videos and comments in the news today, we are deeply concerned and hope that this behaviour will not leave any lasting negative impression on our community and today's youth," Two Eagles owners said in a statement.

"We, as owners, demand and insist on the repair and restitution in situations such as these and will hold the people involved accountable."

Golf course officials said that anyone who fails to adhere to the course rules will be banned.

"We will hold all parties responsible in the desecration of our beautiful golf course and we will formally request the parties involved acknowledge the damage done to each other and we will be actively engaging in a restitution process."

That restitution may be in the form of a donation to an inclusive sport program, such as B.C.'s Golf Junior Program or Canadian Tire's Every Kid Sports.

Local condemnation mirrors what is being expressed further afield in the golf community.

Kris Jonasson, CEO of British Columbia Golf, has seen the video, like countless others, and described it as "utterly deplorable."

"This is not generally something that we see," he said. "We find it utterly deplorable and not something golfers should be engaged in in any way shape or form."

His organization is tasked with the promotion of golf in this province, and he said that it's not a normal occurrence.

"For every situation like this, we have people calling penalties on themselves and going out of their way to be nice to someone — it's a complete aberration."

The police confirmed that it's also an extremely unusual occurrence.

They are still investigating the "disturbance" that occurred on April 14 at around 6:45 p.m. at Two Eagles Golf Course.

All people involved have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

“We’ve viewed the cell phone video of the incident and it’s nothing short of unacceptable behaviour,” said Staff Sgt. Brendan Dolan."