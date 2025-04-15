Fight breaks out at Two Eagles Golf Course in West Kelowna

Madison Reeve

A routine round of golf at Two Eagles Golf Course in West Kelowna took an unexpected turn Monday night, transforming the fairway into a makeshift boxing ring.

The altercation, captured on video and posted to social media, shows a group of golfers in blue shirts arguing with a slower group ahead of them. The situation escalated, leading to a brief but intense confrontation.

Richard Sykes, director of Golf Operations at Two Eagles, confirmed the incident to Castanet, stating, "the RCMP was called promptly and handled the situation."

According to the Reddit post, the altercation lasted approximately two minutes, with one golfer suffering a broken jaw.

One witness was heard in the video saying, "Let's take it down a notch, guys... we gotta play through."

One witness says no charges were laid, but Kelowna RCMP have yet to respond to request for comment.