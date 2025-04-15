West Kelowna's Rose Valley park to close for wildfire recovery work

Photo: RDCO Hauling of wildfire salvage harvested trees

Rose Valley Regional Park will be temporarily closed to the public from April 16 to April 30 as crews carry out wildfire recovery efforts.

The closure will allow for the safe hauling of trees that were harvested as part of the salvage process following previous wildfire damage.

All areas of the park, including the recently reopened Yellow Bell Loop, Bunchgrass Trail, and all parking lots, will be inaccessible during this time.

“Tree hauling is a critical step as we move toward parkland restoration,” said Wayne Darlington, manager of parks capital planning and asset management with the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO).

“Above average spring precipitation has delayed our progress. We very much appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation as we complete this stage in the process. We remain committed to reopening the park as soon as possible.”

The RDCO is asking residents to respect all barricades and posted signage and to stay out of the park for safety reasons.