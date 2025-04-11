RDCO issues boil water notice for Westshore Estates water system residents

Photo: Pixabay

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a boil water notice for residents connected to the Westshore Estates water system.

The advisory was issued because of low levels of coliform bacteria and cloudy water, caused by the annual spring runoff from rain and melting snow.

The notice affects 327 properties on the North Westside. Roadside signs have been posted in the area to alert residents.

To ensure water is safe for consumption, RDCO advises that all tap water must be brought to a rolling boil for at least 60 seconds before use. Once cooled, the water can be safely used for drinking, brushing teeth, and preparing food.

Residents may also consider using bottled or distilled water as an alternative during the advisory period.

The notice will remain in effect until water quality testing confirms that the system meets guidelines.

For updates and more information, residents are encouraged to visit the RDCO water system webpage at rdco.com/water.