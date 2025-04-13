Rose Valley Veterinary hosts 2nd annual Community Day, helping 100 pets in need

Photo: Madison Reeve

Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital is once again giving back by hosting its second annual Community Day on Wednesday, April 16.

The clinic will be providing free wellness exams and microchipping, along with discounted vaccines and parasite prevention for approximately 100 pets from low-income households.

By offering preventive veterinary care, the clinic hopes to not only support pet owners facing financial barriers, but also improve the overall health and safety of pets throughout the community.

Pet owners are encouraged to book an appointment in advance, as space for the event is limited.

To schedule an appointment, call Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital at 250-769-9109.