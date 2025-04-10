Search for missing man enters 10th day as crews scour water off Westside Road

Rob Gibson

Volunteers with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and Vernon Search and Rescue have now joined forces to search for a man believed to have been caught in a landslide on Westside Road on April 1.

Vernon Search and Rescue manager Coralie Nairn is helping out with the search this week. This is the fourth landslide search she has been involved in her 37 year volunteer career.

"We don't know much about our missing person at this point in time. We just know that there is a strong possibility that somebody was caught in the slide. We of course, can't prove it until we find substantial evidence towards that. Especially the biggest evidence would be a vehicle," she said.

"The forces are extensive. It typically buries or takes anything away in its path."

Nairn says volunteers have pulled out all the stops to try and find the reported missing person, using canine teams, manpower, and heavy duty equipment to sift through the debris field.

Donna Denison, who owns and operates the Little Creek Dressing company, lives next to the slide site on Westside Road.

"I heard a deep rumbling I'm hard of hearing and I thought, what is that noise?" Denison said Thursday.

"I went outside and looked on the deck, but couldn't see anything. It was windy, but that was it. But then the next morning, my cousin asked me—she read it on a Castanet I think—if we were okay."

Volunteers spent Thursday on the water searching for clues with their boat.

"Any clues that can point to and be positively identified as belonging to a missing person," Nairn said.

"RCMP will determine that and then give us that feedback. Search and rescue's role is just to continue to find those clues, and hopefully the biggest clue would be the missing person themselves."

Crews have already recovered a boot, truck parts, propane canisters and a hot tub cover.

The Ministry of Transportation said the debris field measured approximately 50 metres in width and two metres in depth.

The road is currently open with single lane, alternating traffic.

RCMP divers are expected to begin searching on Friday.