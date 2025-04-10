Sandbags available to North Westside residents amid spring melt

Photo: Unsplash

Residents living within the Central Okanagan West Electoral area concerned about flooding can pick up sand and sandbags free of charge.

This is especially important for those affected by the McDougall Creek and White Rock Lake wildfires looking to take proactive measures to mitigate potential flooding during spring freshet.

Self-serve sand and sandbags are available at the North Westside Fire Rescue station on Westside Road North and the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department on Westside Road.

Supplies will be restocked as necessary.

The City of West Kelowna has set up its own sandbag stations for residents.

All property owners are reminded they are responsible for protecting their own property from potential flooding.

Residents in both electoral areas are also reminded to check ditches and culverts to ensure proper runoff.

If you have any concerns, contact AIMRoads at 1-866-222-4204.

Click here to sign up for emergency notifications within the Central Okanagan.