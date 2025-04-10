Westbank First Nation issues water quality advisory

Photo: WFN

The Westbank First Nation has issued a water quality advisory for IR #9 (see map) due to increased turbidity at the source in Okanagan Lake.

Under the advisory, those with weakened immune systems or those who wish to take extra precautions should boil their water for one minute before using it for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, and brushing teeth.

An alternate source of safe water may also be used.

The advisory will be highlighted at the boundaries of IR # 9 via sandwich boards throughout the community.

If you have any residential questions, contact WFN Utilities Department at 250-707-3332. For commercial business questions, contact First Nations Health Authority at 778-940-1135.