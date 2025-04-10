Sonar, underwater camera to be used in Westside Road landslide search

Photo: COSAR Ground and K9 teams will be out Thursday with a boat team, sonar and an underwater camera, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said in an online post Wednesday.

The search for a man who went missing during the Westside Road landslide is continuing Thursday with a boat team, sonar and an underwater camera, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue says.

"Searchers uncovered more debris believed to be from the missing man but unfortunately no other sign was found," COSAR officials said Wednesday on their social media account.

With a ground search and K9 team, the search will continue.

RCMP and COSAR say they have credible information that indicates a person may have been in the area at the time of the slide. RCMP are investigating reports that a person from the North Okanagan, possibly the Fintry area, was heading to Penticton at the time of the landslide.

COSAR search manager Ed Henczel said they have recovered a boot, truck parts, propane canisters and a hot tub cover, "which all are believed to have come from a person who is missing in the area."

The landslide happened April 1, and the Ministry of Transportation said the debris field measured approximately 50 metres in width and two metres in depth.

The road is currently open with one lane, alternating traffic.

-with files from Rob Gibson