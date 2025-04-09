Single lane open on Okanagan Connector after semi truck caught fire

Photo: Contributed A semi truck burns on the Okanagan Connector Wednesday.

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.

Traffic is moving again on the Okanagan Connector.

Drive BC says single-lane alternating traffic is being allowed through at Trepanier Road after a transport truck went up in flames on Highway 97C earlier this afternoon.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays.

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

The Okanagan Connector has been closed in both directions due to a semi-truck fire just past the Trepanier Road turnoff.

DriveBC says Highway 97C has been closed about three kilometres west of Peachland and an "assessment is in progress." The truck caught fire just before 2 p.m.

An update is expected on the closure by 4 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 2:20 p.m.

A semi truck caught fire on the Okanagan Connector Wednesday afternoon.

A Castanet reader captured a photo of the large commercial vehicle burning on the side of the highway just before 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Paradise Valley area, just past Trepanier Road.

The entire cab of the truck is completely engulfed in flames.

It's not clear if anyone has been injured in the fire or if the incident is causing any traffic delays.