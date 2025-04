Photo: Contributed A semi truck burns on the Okanagan Connector Wednesday.

A semi truck caught fire on the Okanagan Connector Wednesday afternoon.

A Castanet reader captured a photo of the large commercial vehicle burning on the side of the highway just before 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Paradise Valley area, just past Trepanier Road.

The entire cab of the truck is completely engulfed in flames.

It's not clear if anyone has been injured in the fire or if the incident is causing any traffic delays.