Part of Hudson Road to close Thursday in West Kelowna

Photo: Google Maps Red section indicates road closure

West Kelowna's Hudson Road, between Guidi and Concord roads, will be closed Thursday for repaving.

The road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow crews to complete asphalt repair work following a watermain break that occurred in February.

As a result of the closure, transit services will be detoured, which may cause delays for riders on the Lakeview 20 and Bear Creek 29 routes.

Motorists and buses will be rerouted via Boucherie Road and Highway 97 or via Gregory or Mission Hill Road, Ridge Boulevard, Vineyard Drive, East Boundary Road, and Highway 97.

Drivers are reminded to respect construction crews, follow posted signs, and adhere to speed limits on detour routes to ensure the safety and comfort of the community.