West Kelowna sets up sandbag stations amid spring melt

Photo: Castanet The City of West Kelowna has set up sandbag stations.

The City of West Kelowna has deployed self-serve sandbag stations as the spring melt gets underway.

Officials are reminding the public to be careful around creeks and waterways for the next few weeks.

Smith Creek, in particular, is running unusually high right now and crews have closed Smith Creek Park until water levels subside.

Private property owners are responsible for protecting their own property. Sandbag stations have been set up on Hitchner Road between Old Boucherie Road and Hoffman Road, on Capri Road near Bartley Road/East Boundary Road and on Smith Creek Road at Copper Ridge Drive.

Motorists can also expect single lane alternating traffic with minor delays this week on Shannon Lake Road from Shannon Woods Drive to Crystal Springs Manufactured Home Park and on Ross Road between Bartley Road and Daimler Drive as crews repair storm drainage.