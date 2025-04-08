Search crews find boot, items believed to belong to person caught in landslide

Photo: COSAR Search volunteers at the slide site on April 1.

Volunteers with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue are making plans to resume a search for a person who may have been caught in last week's landslide that hit Westside Road, north of the Lake Okanagan Resort site.

The slide occurred April 1 following heavy rainfall, when water and debris released down the mountain side, cutting a channel in the slope and roadway.

RCMP and COSAR say they have credible information that indicates a person may have been in the area at the time of the slide. RCMP are investigating reports that a person from the North Okanagan, possibly the Fintry area, was heading to Penticton at the time of the landslide.

COSAR search manager Ed Henczel says they have recovered a boot, truck parts, propane canisters and a hot tub cover, "which all are believed to have come from a person who is missing in the area."

RCMP say they are not releasing the name of the missing person.

Because of the recent rain, COSAR is in the planning stages, waiting for the area to stabilize and the visibility in Okanagan Lake to clear at the slide site.

"The area is still unstable enough we don't have any land teams in. Turbidity is still high enough in the water that we can't get the visuals we want," said Henczel.

The debris field left by the landslide is massive. Henczel says the slide hit the water and went out about 75 yards. "It's probably 75-yards wide and 75-long and five, six meters deep in some areas."

COSAR is working closely with the Ministry of Transportation and other experts because of the challenge presented by the large slide and the unstable ground left in its wake.

"We're highly trained in avalanche recoveries, which is probably the closest thing to this, so we've been consulting with other teams, with the Ministry of Transportation and a few others, to figure out flow patterns and safety and things like that."

Henczel says the current conditions are unsafe for his volunteer searchers and they are particularly concerned about a possible second slide.

COSAR wants to make sure they aren't putting any of their members at risk. Once the search resumes, likely Thursday, they will be searching from the water and possibly in the water.

