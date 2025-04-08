Former NHLer Corey Hirsch to speak at MBSS Walk for Mental Health

Photo: Castanet Corey Hirsch speaks about his mental health challenges to an audience in Kelowna in July 2022.

For a third year, students and staff at Mount Boucherie Secondary School are inviting community members to join them in a walk dedicated to raising money and awareness about mental health.

They’ll have a special guest on hand as well. Former NHL goalie Corey Hirsch has been invited to speak about his struggles with his mental health while playing professional hockey.

The Walk for Mental Health on May 8, 2025, will raise funds for Foundry Kelowna. Operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna, Foundry is a free integrated youth and family clinic that addresses the primary care, mental health, substance use, counselling and social services needs of youth aged 12 to 24.

This event is put on by MBSS student, Delaney Neukomm and her peers who saw a need for more awareness about the mental health programs and services for youth in the community and wanted to help.

“From as young as 13, I watched friends struggle to find resources and the help they needed, finding myself wishing there had been more resources available that I knew of,” said Neukomm.

“Entering high school, I saw first-hand how impactful COVID-19 had been, generating a separation amongst my peers, and so I joined Leadership in hopes of bringing about new school spirit. In the tenth grade, when I decided to host an event, I was inspired by the previous awareness of the lack of mental health resources known to students and focused my time into researching local organizations.”

The walk has raised $20,245 over the past two years for Foundry Kelowna with over 2,400 participants. Organizers have set a goal to raise $15,000 this year through community donations and t-shirt sales.

The full-day event begins with Hirsch’s guest presentation in the morning, followed by a 5km walk through the surrounding neighborhoods, and activities on the field at MBSS.

Sponsors of the MBSS Walk for Mental Health include Alpine Helicopters, A&W West Kelowna, PURKIDS Foundation, Rotary Daybreak Club, Okanagan Fire Protection, and Urban Systems.

Donations can be made by visiting https://cmhakelowna.crowdchange.ca/92574. T-shirts can be purchased by visiting the registration link.

More information about mental health programs, supports, and services for youth through Foundry Kelowna, can be found here.