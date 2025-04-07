Crews searching for person possibly caught in Westside Road landslide

Photo: COSAR COSAR volunteers searching the Westside Road landslide's debris field on April 1.

Police say it is possible that a person was caught in a landslide that took out Westside Road, north of West Kelowna, last week.

RCMP say they have opened a missing person investigation for a person last seen in the area of the landslide on April 1.

“Police in that area have located unique items associated to the missing person and COSAR will be continuing the search for additional items today or tomorrow morning,” said RCMP in a brief statement.

“Out of respect and privacy for the family of the missing person, their name will not be released at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.”

The washout occurred last Tuesday following heavy rainfall, which triggered water and debris to release down a channel and cover the road.

The road was opened Sunday after the debris was cleared but was closed again Monday morning amid concerns related to heavy rain.