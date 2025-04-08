Post-wildfire landslides should be expected

Photo: Minstry of Transportation The landslide that shut down Westside Road last week was totally expected, after the McDougall Creek wildfire, a specialist in geohazard assessment and slope stability says.

“The (fire scorched) hillsides above Westside Road or Bear Lake Main are soaking wet, saturated and then we're still getting snow melt from higher up,” Dwayne Tannant, from UBC Okanagan said.

That, he said, sends a large volume of water down small drainage channels, and when conditions become particularly soggy, there’s a tipping point.

“It starts to cause erosion, and the end result is what you sort of see in on Westside Road,” Tannant said.

Water carved a path down slope

Aerial footage doesn't just show that a debris field of mud and trees. It also shows how water carved a path down the hillside, creating a channel from pent up force.

While there’s some inevitability on fire ravaged landscapes like the hills adjacent to Westside Road, Tannant said there are also ways to manage the problem.

“For example, after the White Rock Lake wildfire, they did a post wildfire assessment, and brought in people who are knowledgeable, and they looked at things like culverts which are usually a bit of a concern in these elevated runoff situations,” Tannant said.

“If your culvert is under capacity or partially blocked or it basically backs up water in behind, when it does over top the road, it washes it out.”

A larger one can be installed to decrease the risk of damage.

This measure is usually applied where there are homes and property at risk of damage. Looking at the drone images, Tannant said there may not have been any culverts located at Westside road where the hillside gave way and spilled across the highway. The Ministry of Transportation has said some are being built now.

Tannant also pointed out that the sheer size of the wildfires B.C. would make mitigation work too onerous, particularly in areas where the risk to property is minimal — an idea floated by MLA Macklin McCall last week, in the immediate aftermath of the landslide. McCall said there should be more landslide mitigation work done in wildfire affected areas and charged that the province was not doing enough.

“It’s pretty hard to do that when you have nearly hundreds of these small drainage channels, all of which have been affected by the fire,” Tannant said.

“We need to really focus on those that are directly in line with people's property and make sure that those ones are clean and have adequate capacity.”

In addition to culverts, Tannant said concrete berms can also be installed to direct floods around structures.

These measures may be something home owners would want to consider.

“If I lived there, and I knew I had a little drainage channel running right through my property and I now knew the watersheds been disturbed by wildfire and logging practices as well... I would probably be ditching and building an earth berm just to protect myself,” he said.

“That's only because I'm sensitive. I know what the hazards may be.”

The Regional District of Central Okanagan advised residents near burned areas Monday to familiarize themselves with waterways near their property.

"This includes monitoring and removing any materials collecting in culverts in front of their property to help reduce pooling and potential localized flooding," said the RDCO, sharing a video on the issue.

Tannant says may be time for the popular Fire Smart program to develop a flood equivalent because there’s only so much ability to predict how, when and even where these things will occur.

Ministry says it prepared

The Ministry of Forests said in a statement it has a provincial plan in place to assess any risks to the public immediately after a fire is out and it went into action after the McDougall Creek wildfire.

"The Ministry of Forests worked with West Kelowna through a community recovery table set up by the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness’s Community Recovery Team to guide and fund ecological recovery efforts, such as reforestation of public land," the statement reads.

The McDougall Creek Wildfire of 2023 included a post wildfire natural hazards risk analysis. The ministry says an analysis was completed by a qualified professional and delivered in early January 2024 to local governments and First Nations.

Following the fire, the Ministry of Forests worked to rehabilitate the landscape, focusing on drainage patterns changed by fireguards. Warnings were posted in dangerous areas. Ministry-owned roads were maintained, and monitoring was increased, said the provincial government.