Power restored to 3,600 customers on Westside

Photo: BC Hydro a power outage was affecting 3,624 customers in West Kelowna, including parts of the Westbank First Nation.

UPDATE 3 p.m.

Power has been restored to the area.

BC Hydro does not list of cause of the outage online.

ORIGINAL 1:30 p.m.

Crews are working to resolve a power outage on the Westside.

BC Hydro says 3,624 customers are without electricity in an area between Highway 97 and Boucherie Road, including a large portion of the Westbank First Nation. The boundaries of the outage are listed as south of Cougar Road, east of Brendalee Road and West of Sunnybrae Road.

BC Hydro says the cause is under investigation and a crew is on site.

The outage was first reported at 12:53 p.m.