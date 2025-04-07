Westside Road closed again due to heavy rain

Photo: Province of B.C. Due to heavy rainfall and an increased risk of landslide activity, Westside Road is again closed to all traffic.

AIM Roads sent out the notice about the closure early Monday, noting that the choice to shut the road down again was necessary to ensure the safety of the travelling public.

"The road will remain closed until further notice," AIM Roads, the road maintenance contractor, said. "We will continue to monitor conditions closely and provide updates as they become available.

The road was initially re-opened Sunday, a day ahead of schedule, as repairs and clearing debris got underway.

Repairs included the installation of new culverts at the washout site.Work is restricted to daylight hours.

The washout occurred last Tuesday following heavy rainfall, which triggered water and debris to release down a channel and cover the road.

Work to clear the road is underway, in coordination with Westbank First Nations and the Okanagan Indian Band, who are monitoring the site.