Westside Road reopened Sunday following last week's landslide

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m.

Those travelling on Westside Road can expect delays and short closures of up to 20 minutes, while crews continue to clean up the site after last week's landslide.

In a press release, the Ministry of Transportation says maintenance contractors will be monitoring the slide area 24 hours a day until remediation works are completed, although the work will be restricted to daylight hours.

The road was reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic Sunday afternoon, which will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

“No stopping will be permitted within the slide area at any time, and the road will be closed if rainfall exceeds threshold levels,” the Ministry says

In addition to clearing the debris across the road, new culverts are also being installed.

ORIGINAL: 12:15 p.m.

Westside Road will be opening Sunday afternoon after a landslide closed the road last week.

In a press release, AIM Roads says the road will be reopened at 1 p.m. with single-lane, alternating traffic. This alternating traffic will remain in place 24 hours per day until further notice, AIM says.

The reopening comes a day earlier than originally planned.

“This milestone wouldn’t be possible without the incredible collaboration and hard work of so many,” AIM said the statement.

“A heartfelt thank you to the Ministry of Transportation and Transit, Westbank First Nation, and the Okanagan Indian Band for their partnership and support throughout this event.

“We also extend our sincere appreciation to our subcontractors, Chute Creek Construction and BCW Traffic Management, for their dedication, expertise, and tireless efforts on the ground.”