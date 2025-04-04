Westside Road will have partial road opening on Monday

Photo: MOTI A massive landslide that shut down a large section of Westside Road will be partially cleared by Monday, the Ministry of Transportation says.?

A massive landslide that shut down a large section of Westside Road will be partially cleared by Monday, the Ministry of Transportation says.

In a media release issued Friday, the province said the road will remain closed over the weekend as repairs following of Tuesday's landslide carry on.

These repairs include clearing a debris field measured at approximately 50 metres in width and two metres f depth.

They will also install new culverts at the washout site.

"The Ministry of Transportation and Transit anticipates reopening Westside Road to single-lane-alternating traffic sometime on Monday, April 7," the ministry said.

"The washout occurred following heavy rainfall, which triggered water and debris to release down a channel and cover the road."

Work is restricted to daylight hours. The ministry will provide updates about the schedule for reopening of the road as the work progresses.

Work to clear the road is underway, in coordination with Westbank First Nations and the Okanagan Indian Band, who are monitoring the site.

Among the inconveniences, access to the Traders Cove Transfer Station is currently unavailable for some of its users.

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan said affected residents can take their household waste, yard waste and recyclables to the North Westside Transfer Station until further notice.

To get there, turn at the corner of Westside Road and Sugarloaf Forest Service Road — it's approximately 3.2 kilometres past Udell Road in Killiney Beach.