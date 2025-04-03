Westside Road landslide update four days away

Photo: COSAR The landslide happened Tuesday.

Some more information on how long the landslide that shut down Westside Road in both directions will be available next week, according to Drive BC.

The road will remain closed between Main Street and Denison Road for an undisclosed period of time, though the province's Drive BC said it will be 8 a.m. Monday when they will have their next update.

The slide came down at around 10 p.m. Tuesday and is an estimated 90 to 150 metres wide and nearly two metres deep, firefighters who were first on the scene said.