Post wildfire response near Westside Road problematic, says MLA

Photo: COSAR

A massive landslide that shut down Westside Road near Lake Okanagan Resort should have been anticipated, an area MLA says.

“This is a direct consequence of fragile infrastructure and a wildfire-damaged landscape. The provincial government was warned, and they failed to act,” Macklin McCall, Critic for Emergency Management and MLA for West Kelowna-Peachland, said in a media release.

The slides came down at around 10 p.m. Tuesday and are an estimated 90 to 150 metres wide and nearly two metres deep, by firefighters who were first on the scene. With the mass of mud closing the road for an indefinite period, McCall said a vital transport route has been cut off, though it could have been worse.

“In my budget response, I flagged landslide risks on Westside Road as an urgent priority. Today it’s a road, tomorrow it could be a home or someone’s life,” said MLA McCall.

The ministry has been asked for comment.

This slide comes as confirmation of a recent study that found nearly half of the landslides, debris flows and washouts that occurred during British Columbia's atmospheric river disaster in November 2021 were in areas that had been logged or burned by wildfire.

The study, published in Earth Surface Processes and Landforms, found 17 per cent of landslides, debris flows and washouts originated within burned areas, 14 per cent occurred at or below roads used by resource industries, and an additional 15 per cent stemmed from logging cut blocks, for a total of 46 per cent.

In other cases in B.C., these events caused roads to washout and five lives to be lost.

On Westside Road, closure is a frustration, but the positive news was that nobody was injured by the landslide.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews were called in during the immediate aftermath.

COSAR volunteers spent the day in the Reid Creek area of Westside Road looking through a former homeless encampment for potential survivors of a massive mudslide.

"After spending six hours in the muck, the area was cleared and teams returned home," COSAR representatives said on social media.

More information is expected later today.

-with files from CP