Landslide closes Westside Road north of Wilson's Landing

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue spent most of the day Wednesday making sure nobody was caught in a landslide on Westside Road Tuesday night.

Duane Tresnich, search manager with COSAR, says they had heard of people camping below the slide site.

Tresnich says they walked the area throughout the day and brought in other resources as well.

"We're going to have our dog team come through, first, with other members walk the site, making sure that everything's safe, checking underneath logs, looking for any type of clothing or material that could be associated to a homeless camp. We're also deploying our boat team, and we'll be doing a shoreline search."

A late afternoon call to the Ministry of Transportation confirmed that the site remains closed and a complete update isn't expected until Thursday morning.

The latest information from DriveBC indicates Westside Road, will remain closed in both directions for the immediate future. The next update isn't expected until noon on Thursday.

UPDATE 12:58 p.m.

The massive landslide that shut down a large swath of Westside Road could take anywhere from a couple of days to a week to clear, one official at the site has said.

Ross Kotscherofski, North Westside Fire Rescue chief, said he was called to the scene just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night and both his department and the Wilson’s Landing fire department immediately embarked on shutting down the road.

“Early on they heard concerns that there could potentially be somebody camping in the area, so fire crews immediately went down the sides that they could safely access to check and see if there was somebody there,” Kotscherofski said.

“RCMP was called, who also contacted COSAR, and they came in with a drone with thermal imaging technology, and they checked, and they didn't see anything.”

Early this morning, when the light was clear, they did a search of the area by helicopter and confirmed their initial findings.

With no loss to property or injury to people being noted, the focus is back on the road.

“A section of the road is washed out, but the landslide is approximately 150 feet long, so they will have to clear that debris and then they will be able to assess the roads,” he said.

The Ministry of Transportation has taken over the scene and an update from them is expected soon.

UPDATE 12:22 p.m.

There have been no structures damaged or injuries reported in the aftermath of a massive landslide that shut Westside Road, emergency operations officials say.

“We expect emergency crews will be released later today, and the site will be turned over to the Ministry of Transportation,” Sally Ginter, director of the Emergency Operations Centre, said in a press release.

“We appreciate the patience of residents and motorists.”

The area of the slide was significantly impacted by the 2023 McDougall Creek Wildfire. Properties located in the post-wildfire areas are subject to a higher risk of potential debris flow runout and upstream diversion.

In a Wednesday afternoon press release the Emergency Operations Centre property owners within the post-wildfire area should watch for changes in vegetation and surface conditions.

The probability of slope instability increases in wildfire-affected areas, and it is important for residents living on or adjacent to wildfire-affected properties and waterways to monitor for irregularities, particularly during a rainfall event.

UPDATE 11 a.m.

A police drone is flying over the scene of the landslide along Westside Road. A witness at the scene says police are searching an old homeless encampment to make sure no one had been living at the site when debris crashed down late Tuesday. He says Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is on-site, along with the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department, AIM Roads, and the RCMP. Representatives from the Westbank First Nation are also expected to join them. UPDATE 9:39 a.m.

Emergency officials are holding an operational meeting on the Westside Road landslide and an update on next steps is expected by 11 a.m., officials say.

The landslide is wide and heavy and the road closure between Browse Road and Bear Creek Trail isn't expected to be lifted soon.

Wayne Carson, regional district director for Central Okanagan West, said that it looks like the worst of it is by Lake Okanagan Resort, and the shifting land is likely due to damage wrought by the McDougall Creek wildfire shifting water flows.

UPDATE 7:49 a.m.

Westside Road remains closed Wednesday morning between Browse Road and Bear Creek Trail due to a landslide, DriveBC is reporting.

The 14 kilometre stretch is not expected to be open soon, with the next update from DriveBC scheduled for noon.

Photo: Aim Roads

ORIGINAL 6 a.m.

A landslide has closed a portion of Westside Road.

DriveBC reported late Tuesday that the slide is between Browse Road and Bear Creek Trail, and a portion of road 14 kilometres long has been blocked off.

Area residents have called in to say that it's a sizeable amount of mud closing the roadway.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations is telling residents that emergency crews are currently on the scene, and more information should be made available this morning.

"We are actively monitoring the situation overnight," read the emergency update.

Regional district director for Central Okanagan West, Wayne Carson, said that it looks like the worst of it is by Lake Okanagan Resort, and suspects it may be due damage wrought by the McDougall Creek wildfire.

As for the status of the slide, he is awaiting news like most everyone else in the area.

An alternate route via Highway 97 is available.