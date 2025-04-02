Landslide closes Westside Road

Photo: DriveBC A portion of Westside Road is closed due to a landslide.

A landslide has closed a portion of Westside Road, DriveBC is reporting.

An alert sent out late Tuesday indicates that the slide is between Browse Road and Bear Creek Trail, and a portion of road 14 kilometres long has been blocked off.

Area residents have called in to say that it's a sizeable amount of mud closing the roadway, just past Lake Okanagan Resort and fire and police crews were there through the night redirecting traffic.

An alternate route via Highway 97 is available.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations is telling residents that emergency crews are currently on the scene, and more information should be made available this morning.

"We are actively monitoring the situation overnight," read the update.

Regional district director for Central Okanagan West, Wayne Carson, said that it looks like the worst of it is by Lake Okanagan Resort, and suspects it may be due damage wrought by the McDougall Creek wildfire.

As for the status of the slide, he is awaiting news like most everyone else in the area.