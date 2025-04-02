Westbank First Nation marks 20 years since implementation of self-government agreement

Photo: WFN April 1, 2025 is the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the Westbank First Nation Self-Government Agreement.

The Westbank First Nation is marking a momentous anniversary - 20 years of self-government.

Back on May 24, 2003, WFN membership ratified the Westbank First Nation Self-Government Agreement and it was implemented two years later, on April 1, 2005. It was the culmination of decades of negotiations and community consultations.

“I think for many of us older folk it's a blink of an eye. For the younger generation, many of them, the last 20 years have no idea what it’s like not being under self-government and having our own jurisdiction,” said Chief Robert Louie, who was one of the WFN negotiators.

“When I entered politics in 1974 when I was first elected as a councillor, we did not have the opportunities that we have right now,” said Chief Louie.

“Back then, it was totally the Department of Indian Affairs. They governed, they ruled, we had to ask for education, social assistance funding to survive. Today, that’s totally the opposite. We’re self-governing, we create our own revenues, for the most part, and we’re pretty close to being fully self-sustained.”

The chief says WFN is probably the leading community with governance authority out of more than 630 First Nations across Canada. Louie says they are continuing to forge ahead.

“We’re not in reconciliation discussions with both Canada and British Columbia to even enhance that authority. So, by all means, we’ve pretty much led the country in self-governance,” he adds.

He sees the WFN in the future having jurisdiction over healthcare, gaming, and revenue-generating on its traditional lands, including having a share in resources.

“Myself and many other leaders in this country right now, Indigenous leaders, are pushing for that and we’re bound and determined that Indigenous peoples will at least have a fair share of opportunities in resources and the potential that the country has to offer.”

Chief Louie is currently in South Africa, where he received an Honorary Membership with the CONTRALESA (Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa) and Institute of African Royalty.

“It’s been quite an eye-opener,” he says. “I’ve learned a lot about apartheid, what it’s done to the South African communities and I have a lot better understanding as to how we can better join forces and work together to overcome the atrocities that both our nations have suffered.”

You can learn more about the Westbank First Nation Self-Government Agreement here.