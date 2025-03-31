West Kelowna warns that manganese levels in Rose Valley reservoir likely to get worse

Photo: Colin Dacre The Rose Valley Reservoir

The City of West Kelowna is warning residents that manganese levels in the Rose Valley Reservoir source water are expected to rise this summer.

The city has been monitoring the system and in an update Monday said levels of the naturally occurring element remained low and did not increase in March. However, that will likely change as it warms up.

“Staff anticipates that manganese levels will increase this summer as water temperatures warm, which can reduce dissolved oxygen and increase dissolved manganese in the reservoir.

“The city is working on source water improvements for dissolved manganese for the source water. Staff can activate oxidant pre-dosing equipment until the long-term solution – a potassium or sodium permanganate system – is put in place,” said the city.

Last summer, an oxidant was added to the water prior to it entering the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant. The city says that adding a potassium or sodium permanganate system will measure dissolved manganese levels before the water enters the plant and alert operators so they can proactively adjust dosing levels.

In the meantime, residents can expect regular flushing of water mains to reduce manganese that has settled in pipes over the decades when West Kelowna did not have a water treatment system.

During spring street sweeping, crews are tapping into fire hydrants. The additional velocity can stir up accumulated sediment in pipes, so residents in Rose Valley, West Kelowna Estates, Sunnyside, Pritchard and Green Bay may notice some discoloured water coming out of their taps.

According to Health Canada, the maximum acceptable concentration of manganese in drinking water is 0.12 mg/L. The aesthetic objective for total manganese in drinking water is lower at 0.02 mg/L.

Dissolved manganese discolours drinking water, typically turning it a brownish colour.

The City of West Kelowna advises residents to not consume discoloured water or use it to make/mix infant formula. It suggests running the cold tap for a few minutes until the water is clear.

If dissolved manganese levels exceed the maximum acceptable concentration that Health Canada has established for drinking water, an advisory will be sent out to users.

What to do if you notice temporary water discolouration

Do not consume discoloured/turbid water; do not use it to mix/make infant formula.

Run your cold tap for a few minutes until clear.

If after 10 minutes the water from the cold tap does not run clear, please contact us and our operators will assist you. By remaining in direct contact with us, we can investigate and resolve these matters sooner and provide more consistent water clarity.

Appliances

As you run the dishwasher, washing machine, etc. they will flush away stagnant water.