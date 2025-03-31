Washout of Bear Lake Main FSR getting larger

Photo: David Metvedt Photo of Bear Lake Main FSR washout, taken March 31 at 11 a.m.

A washout of the Bear Lake Main Forest Service Road outside of Traders Cove is continuing to grow in size as rain falls.

A photo sent to Castanet late Monday morning shows the washout, about seven kilometres up the road, has continued to open up since first being reported on Friday.

The road's closure is no longer listed on DriveBC, but it is expected the road will be closed for at least a month.

The Bear Lake Main Forest Service Road is one of the busiest forest roads in the region. Logging truck and recreational traffic will likely now be re-routing through Upper Glenrosa and using the Jackpine Forest Service Road to access the bush north of West Kelowna.

The area was heavily impacted by the McDougall Creek wildfire in 2023.