West Kelowna  

Drive BC post suggests Bear Creek Main FSR could be closed for at least a month

Road closed for a month?

The repairs could be long and involved on Bear Creek Main Forest Service Road.

A portion of the road was washed out Friday night at the 7-kilometre mark.

A post from Drive BC on Sunday afternoon indicates the route could be out of commission for at least a month.

Drive BC said the road remains closed and the next update is not scheduled until Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Photos shared with Castanet showed a large section of the road had fallen in with water rushing into what looks to be a sinkhole.

While Bear Creek Main FSR is closed, Westside Road remains open.

