Drive BC post suggests Bear Creek Main FSR could be closed for at least a month

Photo: Cameron Spence A washout has closed Bear Creek Main Forest Service Road.

The repairs could be long and involved on Bear Creek Main Forest Service Road.

A portion of the road was washed out Friday night at the 7-kilometre mark.

A post from Drive BC on Sunday afternoon indicates the route could be out of commission for at least a month.

?UPDATE: Washout at Bear Creek Main Forest Service Road [FSR] near #KelownaBC. Road remains closed. Closure is at 7km on Bear Creek Main FSR. Next update time Wed Apr 30. Westside Road is OPEN.

??https://t.co/Tw3zJvUo9I https://t.co/xAcs9Hzxeo pic.twitter.com/8g6Op8ERSg — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 30, 2025

Drive BC said the road remains closed and the next update is not scheduled until Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Photos shared with Castanet showed a large section of the road had fallen in with water rushing into what looks to be a sinkhole.

While Bear Creek Main FSR is closed, Westside Road remains open.

