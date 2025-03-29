West Kelowna's Bear Creek Main remains closed due to washout

Photo: Cameron Spence

A popular West Kelowna forestry road remains closed Saturday following a washout Friday night that took out a section of the road.

The washout occurred Friday evening about seven kilometres up the Bear Creek Main forest service road, with running water taking out the majority of the road.

A video posted to Facebook at 6:45 p.m. showed a large hole in the road, and it was expected to erode further. The poster said he had informed police and an officer was heading to the area Friday night.

As of noon Saturday, DriveBC says Bear Creek Main is now fully closed in both directions.

The extent of the damage is not clear, but the road is expected to remain closed for some time, with DriveBC's next update on the situation coming Sunday morning.