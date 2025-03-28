Link between Peachland and West Kelowna gets boost

Photo: Municipality of Peachland More funding for the multi use pathway between Peachland and West Kelowna has come through.

The multi-use pathway linking Peachland and West Kelowna has been given a boost.

The province announced this week that it was funding Phase 2 of the project, that will connect Peachland to West Kelowna’s Goat’s Peak when fully complete.

Phase one of the project is expected to be complete in the year ahead.

For that project, the district said in an online post that it successfully applied for a grant of up to $500,000 and received a federal contribution of up to $356,400 for the project through the Government of Canada's Active Transportation Fund.

Once both phases are complete, the new trail will be 2.8 km long, starting just north of the intersection of Highway 97 and Buchanan Road and ending near the Seclusion Bay underpass in West Kelowna.

"It will provide a safe, protected multi-use pathway, allowing essential active transportation between the two communities," a municipal statement on the pathway said.

"This trail section will provide a critical link in a 250 km multi-purpose trail system that will span the Okanagan Valley."

Three trail systems are close to connecting communities from Sicamous in the north to Osoyoos in the south with the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail, the Okanagan Rail Trail and the Trail of the Okanagans.