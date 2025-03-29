New West Kelowna daycare announced

Photo: Google Maps This West Kelowna daycare is being forced to close.

Childcare options on the Westside aren't as bleak as initially thought.

In the aftermath of parents learning that BrightPath West Kelowna had lost the lease at 3660 Brown Road and was closing June 13, a new spot named Pebbles and Pathways has emerged.

Reaghan Gasparre took to a West Kelowna Facebook page to say she had purchased the building with her husband and she intended to keep it as a childcare facility.

"Over the past couple of years, seeing the property listed for sale multiple times, I shared the community's concern that this dedicated space for early learning might be lost. Purpose-built childcare facilities are rare, and I felt compelled to preserve this one," Gasparre, who said she has 28 years of experience in childcare, said in the post.

Gasparre said she is now preparing to "refresh and reopen this beloved centre as a beautiful, warm, and community-rooted childcare space," under the name Pebbles and Pathways.

"While we understand the desire for continuity, maintaining the existing arrangement was not financially viable given the investment required to preserve and revitalize the centre," Gasparre said.

"We made this decision with great care, with the intention of building a sustainable and lasting early learning space that continues to serve the community for years to come."

A turnaround time of four to six weeks is expected, she said, adding she will share updates as the project progresses.

Anyone interested in learning more or are interested in securing a future spot, are asked to reach out to Gasparre at [email protected].

BC Assessment says the property at 3660 Brown Road was sold on Feb. 27 for just over $2M. Land title records list the purchaser as a numbered company.

Daycare waitlists in the Central Okanagan are roughly two years long.