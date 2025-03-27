Water notices lifted in Glenrosa after water main repaired

Photo: Unsplash

The City of West Kelowna has lifted its precautionary water notices in Glenrosa.

A water quality advisory for the whole neighbourhood and boil water notice for the area around Helen Gorman Elementary was issued on March 19 after a water main break.

“Crews conducted repairs and flushed the system the same evening, however, after a water main break, consecutive days of testing are required to confirm that drinking water meets or exceeds federal and provincial guidelines,” said the city in a statement on Thursday.

Those test results have now confirmed the water is safe to drink.