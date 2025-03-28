Kelowna judge convicts man of drug trafficking after ruling man's testimony was fabricated

Photo: File photo

A man was convicted Thursday of possessing large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and meth for the purpose of trafficking after a judge ruled that his testimony about why he was innocent was “made up.”

Following a trial last month, Justice Gary Weatherill convicted 52-year-old Thomas Dill of four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, allegations that stemmed from a Sept. 23, 2021 incident at a property on West Kelowna's Auburn Court.

Police were patrolling near a shipping container storage facility at 2555C Auburn Court at about 1:30 p.m., as the area had been subject to complaints about criminal activity, according to Justice Gary Weatherill. During the patrol, the officers noticed three men in the facility near a black Audi and an older truck.

The two officers pulled into the area and when one of the officers approached the men, he noticed a baggie with a large amount of what appeared to be purple fentanyl sitting in the cupholder of the Audi.

The licence plate on the Audi was registered to Dill and Justice Weatherill noted that one of the officers testified Dill had a reputation among police as being “connected to the criminal element.”

Dill was arrested at the scene and officers found $1,490 in cash on him, along with a meth pipe and two knives.

Inside the Audi, police found a backpack that contained 127 grams of methamphetamine, 180 hydromorphone pills, eight grams of cocaine and $1,230 in cash. The bag also contained Dill's wallet with his ID.

During his own testimony, Dill denied that his wallet was found inside the backpack, and accused the officers of either planting it there or lying during trial. Justice Weatherill rejected Dill's assertion though, along with the rest of Dill's testimony.

Police also found three grams of cocaine and five grams of fentanyl and carfentanil in the car's glove compartment and two letters addressed to Dill. The baggie of suspected fentanyl in the cupholder that first alerted police turned out to contain 77 grams of fentanyl/caffeine, while another six grams of brown fentanyl was also found nearby.

During trial, an RCMP drug expert opined that the amount and variety of drugs found was indicative of a mid-level trafficker who would supply lower level dealers. The officer said the fentanyl was worth roughly $15,000 when sold at the street level, while the meth would have been worth about $4,500.

Circumstantial case

In delivering his decision, Justice Weatherill noted that the Crown's case was entirely circumstantial, as officers never witnessed Dill inside the Audi or handling the drugs. The Audi was not registered to Dill, but his licence plate was on it.

But while Dill testified that he had never been in possession of the vehicle or the drugs, Justice Weatherill was not convinced.

“In short, I conclude that [Dill's evidence] was mostly fabricated. It was complete with a series of implausible coincidences that taken together did not make any sense in the context of the entire case and stretched the limits of credulity,” he said.

“I completely reject your evidence as being so incredible and unlikely as to defy logic and common sense. Your evidence was made up. The only reasonable inference that can be drawn is you were the person in possession and control of the Audi and backpack and the illicit drugs found within them.”

Dill shook his head in the Kelowna courtroom as the judge convicted him of the four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He'll will remain in custody as a future sentencing date is scheduled.

This isn't the first time he's been charged with drug offences. Dill was previously convicted of possession for the purpose of trafficking in 2013 in New Denver, when he was sentenced to two years jail. He has also served six months in 2016 following a conviction for pointing a firearm in Nakusp.

Back in 2019, he was acquitted of trafficking charges after a judge was left with reasonable doubt that the cocaine, methamphetamine and a mixture of fentanyl and heroin found in the jacket he was wearing actually belonged to him.

Dill still has a handful of outstanding drug charges, including an allegation of smuggling goods into Canada, stemming from a January 2022 incident.