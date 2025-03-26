West Kelowna seeks board members for new economic development corporation

Photo: Madison Reeve West Kelowna City Hall

Do you have the expertise to help shape the future of economic development in West Kelowna?

The City of West Kelowna has put out a call for “motivated and experienced” individuals to serve on the Board of Directors of a newly established West Kelowna Economic Development Corporation.

“This is a significant opportunity for community leaders to actively contribute to the growth and prosperity of West Kelowna,” said Mayor Gord Milsom. “We are seeking passionate individuals who can bring their expertise and vision to help us build a vibrant and thriving local economy.”

The city says it wants local business owners or senior managers to help shape the strategic direction of the corporation. The goal is to contribute to business development, retention and expansion.

Applicants with the following experience and expertise are invited to apply:

Legal and risk management

Accounting (financial acumen)

Development, planning or construction

Agricultural, agritourism, or winery

Small business and retail

Manufacturing or tech

Education, either secondary or post-secondary

In June 2023, West Kelowna Council authorized the creation of a municipally owned economic development corporation.

One of the first steps is the establishment of a Board of Directors and the hiring of an executive director. The city says an executive director will be hired after the board is in place.

The 2025 budget for the West Kelowna Economic Development Corporation is $335,810. For 2026, the budget it is expected to be $400,000 and, starting in 2027, that amount is proposed to increase with the Consumer Price Index.

Interested board candidates must complete the application form and include a cover letter and resume outlining the skills and experience that make them suitable candidates.

Completed applications (application form, cover letter and resume) should be submitted electronically to [email protected] by 4 p.m. local time on Friday, April 25, 2025.