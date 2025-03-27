West Kelowna to study viability of Shannon Lake lot for community centre

Photo: Contributed Coun. Stephen Johnston

Is a small parcel of land along Shannon Lake Road viable for a possible community centre and day care project?

That is a question West Kelowna community planning staff will determine in the coming months.

A motion to that effect was brought forward by Coun. Stephen Johnston Tuesday, which asked staff to conduct a “preliminary, high-level review of the portion of 2490 Shannon Woods Drive fronting Shannon Lake Road to generally determine whether there are potential challenges, such as encumbrances on the land, that would prevent the construction of a Community Centre/Day Care Facility.”

The idea of a community centre and day care facility on the property was proposed and brought to council by the Shannon Lake Neighbourhood Association back in January.

Council didn’t specifically respond to the request at the time.

On Tuesday, Coun. Johnston suggested council left the association hanging and should at least provide some direction.

“They want to raise funds,” he said. “It is an admirable goal.”

He said an investigation by staff would determine if the project is even possible on this particular site.

While council was generally supportive, there was some concern raised that the community development department is understaffed and there are more pressing issues council has been waiting to hear back on for a few years, such as short-term rentals and charging commercial users of city-owned boat launches.

Council was assured this project could be accomplished without impeding those other priorities, however, it would be some time before a report is available.

Coun. Rick de Jong voted against the motion.